‘Squid Game uncle’: How Singaporean retiree landed a spot in the reality show

SINGAPORE – You might recognise him as the “uncle” on the scam prevention posters around town.
But now that Netflix’s reality series Squid Game: The Challenge has started streaming, it is official – Mr Danny Yeo is Singapore’s “Squid Game uncle”.
SINGAPORE – You might recognise him as the “uncle” on the scam prevention posters around town.
But now that Netflix’s reality series Squid Game: The Challenge has started streaming, it is official – Mr Danny Yeo is Singapore’s “Squid Game uncle”.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.