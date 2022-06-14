Squid Game to have second season, says Netflix

LOS ANGELES • Global megahit Squid Game will return for a second season, Netflix announced on Sunday, offering a few hints about what is to come in the dark South Korean drama.

Squid Game became Netflix's most-watched series when it was released in September last year. It tells the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance to win a life-changing sum of money.

It inspired countless memes and Halloween costumes, and kick-started sales of green tracksuits.

Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased a few details about the show's second season in a letter released by Netflix.

Characters Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) will return, he said, and "the man in the suit (Gong Yoo) with ddakji (a traditional Korean game involving folded paper tiles) might be back". "You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend," he added. Young-hee is a motion-sensing animatronic doll featured in one of the games.

Netflix did not say when the new season would be released.

REUTERS