Squid Game: The Challenge players want compensation for injuries allegedly suffered on show

LONDON – Two contestants from Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge (2023) are seeking compensation for injuries they allegedly suffered on the reality competition series, their lawyers said.

Express Solicitors, a British personal injury law firm, is representing two unnamed players who claimed they suffered hypothermia and nerve damage while shooting in cold conditions in Britain in January.

Produced by British production companies Studio Lambert and The Garden, Squid Game: The Challenge features 456 international contestants playing games in the hope of being the last person standing to win cash prize of US$4.56 million (S$6.14 million). The show is based on the award-winning Netflix K-drama Squid Game (2021).

According to American entertainment outlet Deadline, the contestants’ allegations concern their experience shooting the show’s opening game Red Light, Green Light, where players must evade the attention of a menacing robotic doll.

Mr Daniel Slade, chief executive officer of Express Solicitors, claimed his clients “had to stay motionless for hours in cold temperatures while filming”.

He said in a press statement: “Contestants thought they were taking part in something fun and those injured did not expect to suffer as they did. Now, they have been left with injuries after spending time being stuck in painful stress positions in cold temperatures.”

He added: “We have a case where someone complains of hypothermia. One had his hands turn purple from the cold.”