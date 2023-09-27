Squid Game star Wi Ha-joon says his The Worst Of Evil villain is ‘the worst kind of sexy’

Hot on the heels of its hit South Korean superhero series Moving, Disney+ has unveiled gritty new K-drama The Worst Of Evil, and says it plans to increase its investment in original South Korean programming.

Now showing on the streaming platform, the much-anticipated 12-episode crime thriller is set in the Gangnam district of Seoul in the 1990s and follows Joon-mo (Ji Chang-wook), a police officer who goes undercover to infiltrate the gang behind a dangerous new party drug.

He poses as the cousin of a murdered gangster to earn the trust of the gang’s leader, up-and-coming crime boss Jung Gi-cheul, played by newly minted sex symbol and Squid Game (2021) star Wi Ha-joon.

But things get dicey when Joon-mo’s wife and fellow officer Eui-jung (Im Se-mi) joins the operation and Gi-cheul recognises her from his past.

At a recent press conference live-streamed from Seoul, director Han Dong-wook, 41, admits he is nervous unveiling The Worst Of Evil so soon after Moving, which premiered in August and quickly topped Disney+’s global chart, becoming its most-watched series in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to a report in The Korea Times, Moving is viewed as a “critical turning point” for the streaming platform, and a Disney spokesman says it now plans to increase its investment in original South Korean content.

Many K-drama fans are predicting The Worst Of Evil will do well too, but Han – who directed the romantic drama Man In Love (2014) – says: “I know Disney+ had a huge hit with Moving, and I’m thankful for that but also a little worried. But I want to tell you that The Worst Of Evil is also a good show.”

The actors felt the weight of expectations as well.

Says Ji, who headlined the 2011 historical action drama Warrior Baek Dong-soo: “For me, there was greater pressure while shooting the series because I wanted to make it a better show.”

The 36-year-old was initially hesitant about playing an undercover officer because “the undercover story has been done a lot”.