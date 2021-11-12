Squid Game star is new Gucci ambassador

SEOUL • Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae has swopped his green tracksuit for something a lot more glamorous.

His agency announced that the South Korean star was appointed Italian luxury house Gucci's global ambassador yesterday.

Lee also shared a few photos of himself in sharp suits on his one-month-old Instagram account.

Just last month, his co-star Jung Ho-yeon, 27, was named the global ambassador of another luxury brand, Louis Vuitton.

The smashing success of the Netflix K-drama, which took the world by storm after it premiered in September, has catapulted members of the ensemble cast to global fame.

Together with a few other Squid Game actors, Lee and Jung were in Los Angeles in recent days.

Lee, 48, who portrayed player 456 in the drama, was snapped in photos with Gucci chief executive Marco Bizzarri, Netflix head honcho Ted Sarandos and Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Gucci also announced another addition to its global ambassadors' list yesterday.

Model-actress Shin Min-a, 37, most recently seen in Netflix K-drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, joined others such as K-pop boy band Exo's Kai, South Korean singer-actress IU and Chinese stars Lu Han and Xiao Zhan.