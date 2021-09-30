Squid Game set to be Netflix's biggest show ever but may not have sequel

SEOUL - K-drama Squid Game is on track to be Netflix's most popular show ever, according to the head honcho of the streaming platform.

Mr Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, said on Monday (Sept 27) during technology conference Code 2021 in California that there was "a very good chance it's going to be our biggest show ever".

He added: "Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure."

Released on Sept 17, it has surpassed all of Netflix's previous non-English language hits including the Spanish crime thriller Money Heist and French mystery series Lupin.

The nine-episode series, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, revolves around a group of desperados taking part in a deadly versions of childhood games to win 45.6 billion won (S$52.2 million).

However, despite the runaway success of the show, its creator is not mentally prepared to work on a sequel.

Hwang, better known as a director of acclaimed movies such as My Father (2007) and Silenced (2011), said he was used to writing for films and it took him six months to write and rewrite the first two episodes of Squid Game.

In an interview with Variety magazine, Hwang said: "I don't have well developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it.

"But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors."