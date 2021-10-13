Squid Game actor Oh Young-soo's Instagram account is fan account

SEOUL - Almost every member of the ensemble cast of Squid Game is now on Instagram - except veteran actor Oh Young-soo, who plays the elderly Player 001 on the hit Netflix K-drama.

So fans were excited when an account surfaced earlier this week that appeared to have been started by the 76-year-old, which swiftly amassed more than 60,000 fans.

However, on Tuesday (Oct 12), the owner of the account posted on Instagram Stories to clarify that it was not an official account, writing: "This is a fan account, we hope there'll be no misunderstandings."

The massive popularity of the dystopian drama, about a group of desperadoes playing deadly versions of childhood games, has also spawned fake accounts of its breakout star, Jung Ho-yeon. She portrays a North Korean defector, also known as Player 067, in the series.

The 27-year-old model-turned-actress wrote in her Instagram Stories on Sunday (Oct 10): "This is the only social media account I have at the moment. I am currently not on Twitter, TikTok, etc. Thank you again for your support."

Her following on Instagram has skyrocketed in recent weeks, going from 400,000 before the show began streaming on Sept 17, to close to 20 million. This makes her one of the top South Korean stars on the platform.

Co-stars Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo, who joined Instagram earlier this month, have 3.5 million and 2.1 million followers respectively.

On Wednesday (Oct 13), Squid Game officially became Netflix's biggest original series launch, with the Netflix Twitter account announcing it has reached 111 million fans in 27 days.

It took over the top spot from British costume drama Bridgerton, which was streamed by 82 million accounts in its first 28 days.