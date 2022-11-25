Squid Game actor Oh Young-soo indicted for alleged sexual misconduct

SEOUL – Squid Game actor Oh Young-soo has been indicted on charges of sexual misconduct, judicial officials said on Friday.

The Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office indicted the 78-year-old without detention on Thursday over an allegation that he inappropriately touched the body of a woman in mid-2017, the officials said.

The case dates back to December 2021, when the alleged victim filed a complaint against Oh with the police.

The police then closed the case without filing any charge against the actor in April, but the prosecution later reopened the investigation at the request of the victim.

The actor reportedly denied the charges during the prosecution’s investigation.

Oh won best TV supporting actor at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards for his role in Squid Game (2021 to present). THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK