Squid Game 2 to return with part of original cast and four new actors

SEOUL – Netflix Korea announced the new cast for the second season of the sensational series Squid Game, which became a global hit in 2021, on Sunday.

Joining the original cast of Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon and Gong Yoo will be four new actors – Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun.

Yim most recently starred in the Netflix thriller flick Unlocked (2023), while Park played a villain in Netflix’s The Glory (2023). Kang was the lead actor in hit TV drama When The Camellia Blooms (2019) and Yang appeared in Netflix action flick Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022).

Netflix Korea introduced the new faces during Tudum, a global fan event that was held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, without revealing the roles they will play.

Lee Jung-jae will continue to play a lead role in the sequel, the streaming platform said, along with Lee Byung-hun who starred as Front Man in the first season. Wi, who played a police officer who goes undercover in the deadly games to find his missing brother, and Gong, who recruited the participants for the survival game, will return as well.