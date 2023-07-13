Squid Game 2 makers apologise for bossy behaviour during Incheon Airport shoot

SEOUL – Squid Game 2, the sequel to the 2021 hit Netflix series, is stirring up controversy online over alleged rude behaviour towards users of Incheon Airport from production staff.

“We heard that citizens were inconvenienced while Squid Game 2 was filming at Incheon Airport on Monday,” stated the show’s makers on Wednesday, adding that the crew did their best to provide airport users with as much detailed information as possible of the on-site situation.

The producers offered apologies for the inconvenience and thanked airport users for their understanding, adding: “We will exercise greater caution during the shoot.”

On Tuesday, an airport user posted a complaint online regarding the high-handed manner of the Squid Game 2 staff.

“I kept getting stopped by the staff of Squid Game 2 while I was about to use the escalator at Incheon Airport, and I felt deeply repelled by one of the staff who ordered me to back off in an irritable tone,” the writer of the post wrote.

“As the shoot has taken a toll on Incheon Airport users, the staff should have been courteous towards them.”

Squid Game recorded unprecedented success globally and production of the second season is under way.

Joining the original cast of Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon and Gong Yoo will be four new actors – Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK