LOS ANGELES - The 355 - a globetrotting, all-female spy thriller - has a star-studded international cast led by Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing and Penelope Cruz.

Opening in Singapore cinemas on Jan 13, it begins with a top-secret weapon falling into the wrong hands and an American intelligence agent (Chastain) on a mission to retrieve it.