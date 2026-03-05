Spy classic Dr. No returns to Shaw Lido, kicking off the cinema’s James Bond Marathon

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sean Connery (right) and Ursula Andress in Dr. No.

James Bond Marathon

Shaw Theatres Lido

The first James Bond film, Dr. No (1962), makes a return to Singapore after 63 years. It first screened in Singapore at Shaw Lido in 1963.

The beloved spy actioner will kick off the cinema’s James Bond Marathon held at the refurbished Shaw Theatres Lido.

Limited screenings will take place at Lumiere Grand on March 28 at 8.30pm, and March 29 at 6.50pm. Tickets are priced at $30 for classic seats and $35 for recliner seats. Each Lumiere Grand ticket includes a $7 MovieBites credit, valid for same-day use.

Starring the late Scottish actor Sean Connery as the iconic 007 agent, Dr. No launched the James Bond film franchise based on the fictional spy created by British novelist Ian Fleming in 1953. Dr. No follows Bond as he battles the titular nefarious genius, who is determined to destroy the United States space programme.

Following Dr. No, other classic 007 films that are fully restored in 4K for the James Bond Marathon include From Russia With Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965) and You Only Live Twice (1967).

Info: To buy tickets, go to shaw.sg/film-festival/SH-FF-JB26

Harry Styles. One Night In Manchester

Premieres on Netflix on March 9

Harry Styles will share the first live performance of his new studio album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally with his Harries and Stylers fan base globally on Netflix.

To celebrate the release of his fourth record on March 6, the British singer will perform the tracks on the same day in Manchester, England, and Netflix will stream the full show – Harry Styles. One Night In Manchester – on March 9 at 3am (Singapore time).

The pop star, who was propelled to fame as part of boy band One Direction, opened the Brit Awards on Feb 28 with Aperture, his new single from the album.

Harry Styles. One Night In Manchester will set the tone for his upcoming global tour, Together, Together. It kicks off on May 16 in support of his new album , which comes four years after 2022’s Grammy-winning Harry’s House.

His world tour runs until Dec 13, featuring massive residencies, including a record-breaking 12 nights at London’s Wembley Stadium and a 30-night stint at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Women In Focus

Filmhouse

100 Nights Of Hero, starring (from left) Emma Corrin, Felicity Jones and Maika Monroe. PHOTO: FILMHOUSE

Fantasy romance 100 Nights Of Hero (2025) will be released exclusively at Filmhouse at Golden Mile Tower on March 12 as part of the indie cinema’s Women In Focus programme. The special showcase celebrates new films directed by women.

Helmed by Canadian writer-director Julia Jackman, 100 Nights Of Hero revolves around young bride Cherry (Maika Monroe), who lives in a remote castle with her neglectful husband Jerome (Amir El-Masry) and their maid Hero (Emma Corrin). When the charming Manfred (Nicholas Galitzine) arrives, he throws their dynamic into chaos, leading Jerome to leave Cherry alone for 100 days to test her fidelity. The film also stars Felicity Jones and Charli xcx .

Other offerings in the showcase include Amoeba (2025) by Los Angeles-based Singaporean film-maker Tan Siyou; actress Kristen Stewart’s feature directorial debut The Chronology Of Water (2025); and film-maker Chloe Zhao’s Oscar-nominated period drama Hamnet (2025).