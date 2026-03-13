S’pore singer Stefanie Sun and HK director Stephen Chow in rare photo together

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Fans are doing a double take after Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun and Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Chow appeared in a rare photo together.

Sun returned to Hong Kong after 12 years for the Hong Kong leg of her Aut Nihilo concert tour, with the first show taking place at Kai Tak Stadium on March 13 and the second scheduled for March 15.

The 47-year-old launched a new single – Brace, Brace – on Feb 27.

Ahead of the evening concert on March 13 , Chow posted a photo of himself with Sun on Instagram at noon on the same day. They parodied a scene from the classic comedy film All’s Well, Ends Well (1992), which starred actors such as Chow, Sandra Ng and the late Leslie Cheung.

In the photo, Chow dons a stocking mask and brandishes a banana to “rob” Sun of her tickets, while the singer playfully raises her hands in surrender.

“Stefanie Sun’s concert tickets were sold out completely during the pre-sales, and I was forced by circumstances to rob,” Chow joked in Chinese in the caption. “Don’t try this at home, kids. In the end, I managed to snag 10 tickets.”

Using three of Sun’s song titles – I Am Fine (2003), Does Not Bother (2003) and A State Of Bliss (2017) – he added: “I am fine, do not bother about right and wrong, and am in a state of bliss.”

Sun quipped under his post: “No need for Sing Yeh to hijack the tickets, they will be delivered to your doorstep. I’m going to be a pretty woman tonight. Can’t wait to see you all.”

Chow, 63, is affectionately known as Sing Yeh (Godfather Sing), derived from his Chinese name Chow Sing Chi.

According to Taiwanese media, Sun was once supposed to sit next to Chow for a premiere screening of his film Kung Fu Hustle in 2004. Unfortunately, she had to return to Singapore to spend Christmas with her family, and missed the opportunity to meet her idol.