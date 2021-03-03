S'pore singer-actor Huang Jinglun gripes about second-hand smoke in Taiwan

The issue of second-hand smoke has been under the spotlight in Singapore in recent months, with rising complaints in residential areas.

In Taiwan, where he is based, Singapore singer-actor Huang Jinglun is also grumbling about second-hand smoke.

On Wednesday (March 3), the 37-year-old posted on social media a photo of him hugging his five-month-old son and wrote in Chinese: "Dad has to protect you, as he has already considered moving house.

"There is a strong smell of smoking coming from the bathroom, kitchen ventilator and windows every two or three days. The manager and even the building management committee can't do anything about it."

Huang announced last July that he was married with a baby boy on the way. His son, whom he nicknamed Little Lun, was born on Sept 24.

He added in his post, which had the hashtag #LittleLunExposedToSecondHandSmoke: "I wonder if any relevant agencies, such as the Health Ministry or Environmental Protection Administration, can come and check? I can only curse that selfish resident in my heart."

Huang first found fame in 2008, when he took part in Taiwanese reality singing competition One Million Star, where he finished sixth. He released his debut album, Jing's Note, later that year and his second, OK Man, in the following year.

He has also appeared in several television series, including the 2009 Taiwanese idol drama Momo Love, and can currently be seen in Girl's Power, which also stars Singapore singer Kelly Pan and former Mediacorp actor Jeff Wang.