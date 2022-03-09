S'pore indie band Subsonic Eye to tour US in June

SINGAPORE - Home-grown indie band Subsonic Eye is hitting the road again. It will perform eight shows in major cities across the United States in June.

Their first US tour kicks off in Los Angeles on June 11 and will end in Boston on June 21. They will also perform in other cities such as Portland, Seattle and New York.

They are believed to be the first local band to tour overseas since the pandemic hit.

The quintet, whose music encompasses genres such as dream pop and shoegaze, comprises singer Nur Wahidah, guitarists Daniel Borces and Jared Lim, bassist Spencer Tan and drummer Lucas Tee. The members are in their early 20s.

In an e-mail interview, the band said they have no expectations for the tour and "thought that it would be fun".

"But we do hope it will sort of emphasise Singapore on the indie rock map."

In October 2021, they became the first South-east Asian act to perform for KEXP (At Home), an online music series by Seattle radio station KEXP FM.

The band said: "We chose to tour the US because we thought it made sense with the KEXP performance. And also because so many of our favourite bands are from the US, so it would be cool to just be in the environment they're in and get a sense of things from their perspective."

Despite the pandemic, they decided to tour in June while some of the members who are still schooling are on holiday and before the rest become "fully committed to jobs".

Besides gigs in Singapore, the band have also done tours in regional countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

But they pointed out: "We've never toured for this long and outside of South-east Asia before, so a lot of the preparation stuff was getting documents ready for the US performance visa, researching how to get around the country and things to look out for."

The members are looking forward to "eating Taco Bell, watching the local bands and experiencing their cities".

The band have applied for a National Arts Council (NAC) grant to help fund the tour and will also use funds accumulated from past performances and merchandise sales. Each of the members will also be putting in some of his or her own money.

Subsonic Eye was formed in 2016 and part of NAC's Noise Music Mentorship that year.