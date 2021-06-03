S'pore film-maker Anthony Chen's work part of anthology selected for Cannes

SINGAPORE - The Cannes Film Festival official selection, announced on June 3 (Singapore time), includes a film anthology that features Singapore film-maker Anthony Chen.

His 24-minute work, The Break Away, is part of an anthology titled The Year Of The Everlasting Storm, which asks film-makers to tackle the topic of pandemic lockdowns.

Chen's film stars Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu, known for her work in the Oscar-nominated drama Better Days (2019), and Chinese actor Zhang Yu, winner of the Golden Horse for Best Leading Actor for his part in the comedy-drama Dying To Survive (2018).

Chen, 37, wrote and directed the film, which was shot in China. He directed it remotely from his home base in London. The film deals with a couple, played by Zhou and Zhang, struggling through lockdown with a young son.

Usually held in May, the Cannes Film Festival will this year run from July 6 to 17. In contrast to last year's cancelled physical event, this year's in-person event is going ahead, with attendees subjected to daily health screenings unless they have proof of vaccination.

The anthology's other film-makers are Apichatpong Weerasethakul from Thailand (the fantasy drama Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, 2010, winner of the Palme d'Or); Jafar Panahi from Iran (Berlin Film Festival Golden Bear winner, the drama Taxi, 2015); Dominga Sotomayor from Chile (Leopard for Best Direction, Locarno Festival, for the drama Too Late To Die Young, 2018); and three from the United States: Laura Poitras (Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, 2015, for the biography Citizenfour); David Lowery (Sundance Grand Jury Prize nominee for the drama Ain't Them Bodies Saints, 2013); and Malik Vitthal (Winner, Audience Award, Sundance Film Festival for the drama Imperial Dreams, 2014).

There is no information available yet for a Singapore release of the film.

Chen's work has appeared at Cannes twice previously. The short film Ah Ma won a Special Distinction Prize there in 2007 and his debut feature, the drama Ilo Ilo, won the Camera d'Or in 2013.