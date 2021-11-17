S'pore actor Lim Kay Siu cast in remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender

SINGAPORE - Singaporean actor Lim Kay Siu has been cast in an upcoming Netflix live-action adaptation of American animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005 to 2008).

According to Hollywood magazine Variety, the 61-year-old will play Gyatso, a guardian and mentor to main character Anang, said to be the greatest Airbender of his time. The series is set in a fantasy world where some people can manipulate, or "bend", elements like air, water, earth or fire.

Canadian actor Paul Sun-hyung Lee (Kim's Convenience, 2016 to 2021) will play Uncle Iroh - a retired Fire Nation general who is mentor to the prince of the Fire Nation, Prince Zuko.

American actor Ken Leung (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 2015) will take on the role of Commander Zhao, a scheming Fire Nation officer.

Other previously announced cast members include American actor Daniel Dae Kim, who will star as the antagonist Fire Lord Ozai.

The Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise has spawned many works, including graphic novels, video games and a live-action film in 2010.

The new live-action series was set to be helmed by its original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, but the two announced their departure from the project last year (2020), citing creative differences with Netflix.

The showrunner is now Albert Kim, who was an executive producer on the supernatural drama Sleepy Hollow (2013 to 2017).