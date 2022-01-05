Spider-Man: No Way Home tops 2021 Singapore box office

SINGAPORE - Despite opening only on Dec 16 in Singapore, superhero franchise film Spider-Man: No Way Home swung to the top of the local box office. It was also the biggest movie in the world since the industry was devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic in the last two years (2020 to 2021), having crossed the US$1.3 billion mark (S$1.76 billion) mark.

The third Spider-Man title starring Tom Holland as the web-slinger earned more than $8.72 million in the first 10 days of its release here and has since grossed more than $10 million. Part of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), its stellar performance here is on a par with pre-pandemic hits. For example, Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) grossed $9.45 million here.