Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens to a huge $1.2 billion global box office

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Director Destin Daniel Cretton (centre) poses with cast members Sadie Sink, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Krondon, Michael Mando, Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman, and Jon Bernthal as they attend the world premiere for the film Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Los Angeles, California, on July 27.

LOS ANGELES - Spider-Man: Brand New Day brought in a blockbuster US$927 million (S$1.2 billion) in worldwide ticket sales in its opening weekend, including US$355 million in the United States and Canada that made it the No. 2 domestic opening of all time.

The film, which marks actor Tom Holland’s fourth outing as the web-slinging superhero, depicts Peter Parker fighting crime in a world that has forgotten he is Spider-Man. Zendaya co-stars as MJ, the love of Parker’s life.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day is fundamentally a movie about friendship, about the balm of connection in all our lives, and that is resonant to audiences of all ages and all around the world,” Tom Rothman, chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group, said.

Data from Rentrak indicates Spider-Man: Brand New Day had the highest domestic gross opening since the COVID-19 pandemic and the second-highest of all time, behind the 2019 release of the superhero film Avengers: Endgame, which raked in an inflation-adjusted US$467 million in the US and Canada.

Internationally, the film grossed US$572 million in opening weekend ticket sales, with China leading international markets with US$121 million in ticket sales, according to the studio.

Spider-Man is one of the most popular of Marvel’s comic book characters, with a cinematic appeal that endures even as audiences have shown signs of fatigue with the superhero genre.

The latest instalment has been well-received, scoring a 90 per cent rating from critics and 98 per cent approval from movie-goers on Rotten Tomatoes.

Paul Dergarabedian, head of marketplace trends for Rentrak, said on July 31 that the franchise is approaching the US$10 billion mark in unadjusted worldwide theatrical box office, which speaks to the character’s appeal.

The performance of Spider-Man: Brand New Day fuels an already-robust summer box office, which has been buoyed by such major releases as Toy Story 5 and The Odyssey.

The overall domestic box office performance remains below pre-pandemic levels. Year-to-date receipts are up 10 per cent from 2025, but 16 per cent below 2019, the year before the pandemic struck, according to Rentrak. REUTERS