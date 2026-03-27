Spider-Man: Brand New Day makes history as first movie trailer with more than 1 billion views

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A scene in the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Spider-Man has beaten Deadpool in the latest battle of teasers.

The trailer for upcoming American superhero film Spider-Man: Brand New Day has made history by becoming the first movie trailer to hit one billion views.

According to American media outlet Variety, citing data-tracking firm WaveMetrix , the trailer now has more than 1.1 billion views, making it the biggest movie trailer in history.

It garnered 373 million views worldwide after eight hours of its release on March 17. It became the biggest trailer launch for any movie or video game by getting 718.6 million views within 24 hours of its release.

The previous record holder was the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), which had 365 million views in 24 hours after launching at the US Super Bowl in February 2024.

The previous Spider-Man movie, No Way Home (2021), also made history then with 355.5 million views in 24 hours, before the record was surpassed by Deadpool & Wolverine.

No Way Home went on to gross more than US$1.9 billion at the global box office and was the highest-grossing film of 2021.

English actor Tom Holland will reprise his role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Brand New Day , which opens in Singapore cinemas on July 30.

The 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) takes place four years after the events of No Way Home, in which Spider-Man has to protect New York City even though the world no longer knows who he is, after Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) cast a spell to erase him from everyone’s memory.

The pressure on Spider-Man sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, while a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.

The sequel will feature returning characters such as Peter’s love interest MJ (Zendaya), his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and superhero Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

New cast members include American actors Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman and Liza Colon-Zayas.

Brand New Day is directed by American film-maker Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed another MCU film, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021).

Holland and Zendaya made headlines earlier in March when the American actress’ long-time stylist Law Roach disclosed at the Actor Awards in Los Angeles that the couple are now married.