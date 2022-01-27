Spice Girls creator Simon Fuller unveils pop group The Future X after TikTok search

LOS ANGELES - The Spice Girls' former manager Simon Fuller has launched a new pop group, The Future X, after a global search on TikTok.

Fuller, 61, who also created the hit reality singing contest American Idol in 2002, unveiled the seven members on Wednesday (Jan 26).

Over five weeks in late 2021, aspiring band members had auditioned with videos posted on TikTok, with the hashtag #NextInMusic generating more than 300 million views, according to the social media platform.

The final seven, chosen by Fuller, are singers Angie Green, Luke Brown and Maci Wood, and dancers Jayna Hughes, Sasha Marie, Tray Taylor and Drew Venegas.

In a press release, Fuller said: "The Future X combines everything that is exciting about contemporary young artistes: authenticity, confidence, empowerment and a unique balance between extraordinary dancers and iconic singers."

Despite the global search, all of them hail from the United States or Canada and are currently living in a shared house in the beach city of Malibu, California.

The Future X comes with a built-in fan base, as the members already have a combined total of 4.4 million followers on their individual TikTok accounts.

Their debut single, This Kind Of Love, will be out in February.