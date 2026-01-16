Straitstimes.com header logo

Spanish singer Julio Iglesias denies abuse accusations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Honorary degree recipient recording artist Julio Iglesias is recognized during Berklee College of Music's Commencement Concert in Boston, Massachusetts, United States May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Spanish singer Julio Iglesias denied having abused, coerced or disrespected any woman.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

MADRID – Spanish singer Julio Iglesias has denied having abused two former domestic employees who have filed a criminal complaint against him, describing the accusations as false in a social media post late on Jan 15.

The prosecutor’s office of Spain’s High Court has said it has opened preliminary proceedings over the complaint, which a rights group said involved human trafficking for forced labour and servitude, sexual abuse and violations of workers’ rights.

“I deny having abused, coerced or disrespected any woman. These accusations are completely false and cause me great sadness,” Iglesias, 82, said in a statement bearing his signature posted on his Instagram profile.

Iglesias – one of the world’s best-selling Latin artists with more than 300 million records sold in 14 languages – added he had found “great comfort” in messages of support.

Rights group Women’s Link Worldwide filed the complaint on Jan 5 on behalf of the two women, identified by the pseudonyms Rebeca and Laura, after a three-year investigation by US broadcaster Univision and Spanish outlet elDiario.es.

The group described the complainants as young Latin American women “in vulnerable situations who were heavily dependent on their wages due to their economic and social conditions”.

The reports said they had worked in Iglesias’ Caribbean residences in the Dominican Republic and Bahamas for 10 months in 2021.

The court has not provided any details of the case, which is subject to secrecy rules.

Attempts by Reuters to contact representatives of Iglesias by e-mail and phone went unanswered, while the star’s record label, Sony, has declined to comment on the allegations. REUTERS

More on this topic
Spanish prosecutors to hear testimony of singer Julio Iglesias’ accusers, rights group says
Music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gets over 4 years in prison
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.