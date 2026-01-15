Spanish prosecutors to hear testimony of singer Julio Iglesias’ accusers, rights group says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MADRID – Two female former employees who say they were sexually assaulted by Spanish singer Julio Iglesias will provide testimony to Spanish prosecutors, the women’s rights group that filed a complaint on their behalf said on Jan 14.

Attempts by Reuters to contact representatives of the 82-year-old by e-mail and phone went unanswered. The star’s record label, Sony, declined to comment.

Women’s Link Worldwide said the complaint, which it filed at Spain’s High Court on Jan 5, accused Iglesias of human trafficking for forced labour and servitude, alongside sexual abuse and violations of workers’ rights.

The group’s executive director Jovana Rios told an online press conference that the High Court prosecutor’s office would take statements from the two women as protected witnesses, adding that no date had yet been set and the court had yet to formally assert jurisdiction over the case.

The prosecutor’s office declined to comment, citing the secret nature of the preliminary inquiry.

“Being heard by prosecutors is a very important step in (the victims’) quest for justice, and we appreciate that authorities are being agile in their handling of the case,” Ms Rios added.

Iglesias is one of the world’s best-selling Latin artists, with more than 300 million records sold in 14 languages.

Ms Rios described the two complainants as young Latin American women “in vulnerable situations who were heavily dependent on their wages due to their economic and social conditions”.

The pair, said to have worked in Iglesias’ Caribbean residences in the Dominican Republic and Bahamas over a 10-month period in 2021, were cited in a three-year investigation by US broadcaster Univision and Spanish outlet elDiario.es published on Jan 13.

Both women reported suffering sexual assault and workplace harassment while working for the singer, the outlets reported. The reports said Iglesias pressured them into sexual encounters and subjected them to additional physical and verbal abuse.

Criminal probes into alleged offences by Spanish citizens committed abroad are usually handled by the High Court, a recent example being the sexual assault trial of former Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales for kissing a player in Sydney, Australia.

Ms Rios said Women’s Link had also been contacted by other women who said they had worked for Iglesias, but declined to provide further details, citing safety concerns.

She quoted one of the two complainants as saying she had decided to come forward for herself, for other women working for Iglesias and for her country, the Dominican Republic.

The allegations sparked a noisy reaction in Spain, where he is considered a national treasure.

Ms Ana Redondo, the Socialist-led government’s Equality Minister, said in a statement she respected Iglesias’ presumption of innocence, but that she believed the women’s testimony.

“He’s a great singer but people can have a dark side,” she said, praising the women for raising their complaints.

Leftist party Mas Madrid suggested the right-wing government of Madrid region should strip Iglesias of the keys to the city he was awarded as the capital’s most famous son. Iglesias has backed conservative political candidates in the past.

Regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso issued a furious response on X, saying: “The Community of Madrid will never contribute to attacks on the prestige of artists, not least the most universal singer of all: Julio Iglesias.” REUTERS