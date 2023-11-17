Space Of BTS pop-up heads to Singapore on Nov 25 with over 250 memorabilia items

There will also be photo-taking opportunities and spaces dedicated to each of the seven members – (from left) Jin, Jungkook, V, RM, Suga, Jimin and J-hope. PHOTO: PRIME VIDEO
SINGAPORE – BTS fandom will peak in Singapore when Space Of BTS makes its way to Level 2 of Cineleisure on Orchard Road on Nov 25.

A hit with Army – the collective name of the K-pop juggernaut’s fans – the pop-up store and event space has seen global success in cities such as Seoul, Busan, New York City, Toronto, Melbourne and Sydney.

The Singapore store will feature a treasure trove of exclusive, highly sought-after BTS collectibles. There will also be photo-taking opportunities and spaces dedicated to each of the seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Fans can choose from over 250 memorabilia items, including apparel, accessories, stationery and lifestyle items, such as those from In the Soop, Dalmajung, Butter and the BTS x McDonald’s collaboration.

There will also be sold-out concert merchandise from past tours, including the Suga Agust D Tour earlier this year and BTS’s Permission To Dance On Stage in 2021 and 2022.

The Space Of BTS pop-up will run until Jan 21, 2024. The event was last held at Funan in 2021.

