South Korean viewers split over surprise ending of hit K-drama Reborn Rich

SEOUL – South Korean viewers had mixed responses over the ending of the hit K-drama Reborn Rich, which departed drastically from the conclusion of the original Web novel of the same title by author San Kyung, from which it was adapted.

The last episode of the 16-part JTBC series starring South Korean actor Song Joong-ki aired on Sunday, with a 26.9 per cent viewership rating, according to ratings firm Nielsen Korea on Monday.

The figure is the all-time second highest rating for a JTBC drama, following The World Of The Married (2020), which was recorded at 28.4 per cent.

The story revolves around Yoon Hyeon-woo (Song), a personal secretary to the family of top conglomerate Soonyang, who is betrayed and killed by an unknown family member.

Yoon is reincarnated in the body of Jin Do-jun, the youngest grandson of the Soonyang empire, with his memories as Yoon intact, and seeks revenge on the clan.