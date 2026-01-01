South Korean veteran actor Ahn Sung-ki in critical condition

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– South Korean veteran actor Ahn Sung-ki, 73, was rushed to the emergency room on Dec 30 and is currently in critical condition, according to local media reports on Dec 31.

Ahn was reported to have collapsed at his residence on Dec 30 after choking while eating. He was transported to a nearby hospital, reportedly in a state of cardiac arrest and was admitted to the intensive care unit upon arrival.

Ahn had publicly revealed during an interview in 2022 that he had been battling blood cancer for over a year. Though he declared he was in remission at the time, the disease reportedly relapsed during subsequent health check-ups, requiring ongoing treatment.

Despite his illness, Ahn continued to attend various film-related events and was praised for his passion and dedication to the Korean film industry.

Ahn began his acting career as a child actor in the 1957 film The Twilight Train, and has since appeared in more than 200 films, including Good Windy Days (1980), Deep Blue Night (1985), Two Cops (1993) and Silmido (2003). THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK