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South Korean stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in welcome their second child, a son

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in tied the knot in April 2023 and welcomed their firstborn, a girl, in February 2024.

South Korean singer-actor Lee Seung-gi and actress Lee Da-in are now the parents of two children.

A representative for Lee Seung-gi was quoted by South Korean news outlets on July 8 as saying that the celebrity couple welcomed their second child, a son, the previous day .

Both Lee Da-in and the baby are in good health, and Lee Seung-gi was present during the birth , JTBC News reported .

Lee Seung-gi, 39, and Lee Da-in, 33, tied the knot in April 2023 and welcomed their firstborn, a girl, in February 2024.

South Korean media reported in February 2026 that the couple were expecting their second child, with Lee Seung-gi’s then - agency Big Planet Made saying that Lee Da-in was in her fifth month of pregnancy.

Lee Seung-gi parted ways with Big Planet Made in late March.

The singer-actor shared updates on his life and recent activities ahead of the arrival of his second child during an appearance on South Korean music variety show Hidden Singer 8 in early June.

He said then that he was dedicating himself to raising his daughter while focusing on his singing and work schedule.

Lee is currently preparing for his first official solo concert in 13 years, which is set to be held in Seoul on Oct 24 and 25.