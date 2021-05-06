S. Korean stars celebrate Children's Day with throwback photos of themselves as kids on social media

SEOUL - To celebrate Children's Day in South Korea that falls on May 5 every year, K-pop and K-drama stars have uploaded some adorable childhood snapshots of themselves on social media.

One of the top-earning actors in the industry, Song Joong-ki, 35, posted a photo of him receiving an award certificate as a child and garnered almost two million likes in a day.

He most recently starred in the wildly popular Netflix series Vincenzo, which became the ninth highest-rated drama in South Korean cable television history.

Actress Kang Han-na, 32, posted two throwback photos, including one of her in a dance pose and another doing a peace sign.

The star of Start-Up (2020) wrote in the caption: "May all children laugh more and be happier."

Singer Taeyeon, 32, uploaded a gleeful photo of her as a young girl on a horse, as well as one of her holding a plastic cup, with the caption: "Children pretending to be adults."

One of the best-selling solo artistes in South Korea, she made her debut in girl group Girls' Generation in 2007 and released her solo EP in 2015.

Boyband iKon's Ju-ne, 24, also posted two adorable snaps as a hat-wearing toddler.

The singer, whose real name is Koo Jun-hoe, had made his stage debut in 2009 as a 13-year-old Michael Jackson and was later talent-scouted.