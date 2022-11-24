South Korean singer Lee Seung-gi takes action against agency for not paying him for 18 years of work

SEOUL – Lee Seung-gi’s legal representative has spoken out after reports emerged that the South Korean singer-actor has not been paid for his musical releases in the last 18 years.

On Monday, South Korean tabloid agency Dispatch reported that the 35-year-old has not received “even one won” from his agency Hook Entertainment, despite him releasing seven albums since his debut in 2004.

In a statement translated and published by K-pop outlet Soompi, Lee’s legal representative confirmed that the heart-throb “was not even aware of generating profits from music and he recently became aware of the truth that music profits were being made due to a message accidentally sent by an employee”.

The statement added that “afterwards, Lee Seung-gi requested settlement details numerous times, but Hook Entertainment gave excuses that were lies such as, ‘You are a minus singer (meaning negative profit margin)‘, and avoided providing details”.

This led Lee to take legal action, requesting “details of sales and settlement of accounts” pertaining to his last 18 years in the music industry.

Hook Entertainment chief executive Kwon Jin-young released a statement on Tuesday saying that the South Korean company was “fact-checking” this and other recent reports of trouble at the agency.

South Korean media had also reported that Hook Entertainment’s office building was recently raided by the National Police Agency due to suspected embezzlement by company executives.