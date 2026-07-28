South Korean singer Bibi faces backlash over choreography at Waterbomb Festival

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Clips of Bibi’s performance quickly spread online, setting off a debate over what some of the audience said was provocative choreography.

SEOUL – South Korean Singer Bibi has come under fire for her performance at the Waterbomb Festival Seoul on July 25 , with some online comments criticising her outfit and dance moves.

The 27-year-old took the stage at the outdoor Global Stage at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, performing her mega-hits, including Bam Yang Gang and Bibi Vengeance, clad in a white romper with a plunging neckline and bikini top underneath.

During her performance, she dropped to her knees and pulled down the front zipper of her soaked romper to reveal her bikini.

She later sang on her knees while surrounded by shirtless male dancers, looking up at the microphone they held above her, which some viewers online criticised as overtly sexual choreography.

Other viewers believed she had intentionally worn the revealing outfit to entertain the audience.

Clips from the set quickly spread online after the event’s official Instagram account posted footage of Bibi’s performance on July 26 , setting off a debate over whether the choreography went too far.

Some defended the performance as fitting for Waterbomb, an adults-only summer music festival known for performers’ revealing outfits and provocative performances. They also lauded the singer for her bold stage presence, which energised the crowd.

Others felt the performance went too far, fuelling debate over what is appropriate even at an adults-only festival. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK