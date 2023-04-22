South Korean singer-actress Krystal makes her Cannes Film Festival debut in May

SINGAPORE – South Korean singer-actress Krystal is heading to Cannes.

The 28-year-old, formerly of K-pop girl group f(x), will be making her Cannes Film Festival debut in May with the black comedy film Cobweb, which will be screening out of competition at the prestigious French festival.

Ahead of an appearance on Friday at Ion Orchard for a pop-up to launch French luxury beauty brand Lancome’s latest fragrance, Idole, Krystal tells The Straits Times: “I think going to Cannes is everyone’s dream and certainly my dream as well. I’m so grateful (for the opportunity), especially because my film career has been quite short.”

While the Korean-American beauty has long been active in television with roles in series like The Heirs (2013) and Prison Playbook (2017), she made her silver screen debut only in 2020 with the comedy, More Than Family.

In the 1970s-set Cobweb about a film director obsessed with creating a masterpiece, Krystal plays an actress.

Directed by Kim Jee-woon (A Tale Of Two Sisters, 2003), it also stars Song Kang-ho (Parasite, 2019) as the lead while actresses Im Soo-jung and Jeon Yeo-been and actor Oh Jung-se round out the cast.

Scouted alongside her older sister Jessica Jung – a former member of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation – while visiting South Korea in 2000, Krystal made her debut in 2009 as part of f(x), which became known for songs like Hot Summer (2011) and Rum Pum Pum Pum (2013).

While the quartet have not been officially disbanded, its members have focused on different career paths in recent years, with Krystal pivoting to acting.

Transitioning from idol to actress was not an easy journey at times, she says.

“When I was in a K-pop girl group, I was always onstage with my members. I always had someone I was familiar with. But when you’re on set filming a movie or series, you always have to collaborate with new people.

“That’s a challenge for me because I’m an introvert, but I do try to get to know the people on set and spend time with them.”

Is she excited for croissants and macarons along the French Riviera?

“Oh, of course I love French pastries. But I bet I’ll be too busy to wander around the city,” she says with a laugh.

Krystal is a big fan of checking out local food – her favourites in Singapore are chilli crab and satay.