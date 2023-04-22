South Korean singer-actress Krystal makes her Cannes Film Festival debut in May

SINGAPORE – South Korean singer-actress Krystal is heading to Cannes.
The 28-year-old, formerly of K-pop girl group f(x), will be making her Cannes Film Festival debut in May with the black comedy film Cobweb, which will be screening out of competition at the prestigious French festival.
Ahead of an appearance on Friday at Ion Orchard for a pop-up to launch French luxury beauty brand Lancome’s latest fragrance, Idole, Krystal tells The Straits Times: “I think going to Cannes is everyone’s dream and certainly my dream as well. I’m so grateful (for the opportunity), especially because my film career has been quite short.”
While the Korean-American beauty has long been active in television with roles in series like The Heirs (2013) and Prison Playbook (2017), she made her silver screen debut only in 2020 with the comedy, More Than Family.
In the 1970s-set Cobweb about a film director obsessed with creating a masterpiece, Krystal plays an actress.
Directed by Kim Jee-woon (A Tale Of Two Sisters, 2003), it also stars Song Kang-ho (Parasite, 2019) as the lead while actresses Im Soo-jung and Jeon Yeo-been and actor Oh Jung-se round out the cast.
Scouted alongside her older sister Jessica Jung – a former member of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation – while visiting South Korea in 2000, Krystal made her debut in 2009 as part of f(x), which became known for songs like Hot Summer (2011) and Rum Pum Pum Pum (2013).
While the quartet have not been officially disbanded, its members have focused on different career paths in recent years, with Krystal pivoting to acting.
Transitioning from idol to actress was not an easy journey at times, she says.
“When I was in a K-pop girl group, I was always onstage with my members. I always had someone I was familiar with. But when you’re on set filming a movie or series, you always have to collaborate with new people.
“That’s a challenge for me because I’m an introvert, but I do try to get to know the people on set and spend time with them.”
Is she excited for croissants and macarons along the French Riviera?
“Oh, of course I love French pastries. But I bet I’ll be too busy to wander around the city,” she says with a laugh.
Krystal is a big fan of checking out local food – her favourites in Singapore are chilli crab and satay.
The Lancome pop-up event, which runs until April 30, is the California-born artiste’s first trip here since the pandemic and fans have missed her as well.
Chants of her name from hundreds of them were heard at Ion Orchard on Friday afternoon during a meet-and-greet session.
When asked what she misses most about Singapore, she says: “I miss the warm weather here. I live in Korea and sometimes when I travel for work, I’m going to wintry countries as well, so I find myself missing summer a lot. And it’s always summer in Singapore.
“And, of course, I miss the people and my fans – they’re always so welcoming.”
Dressed in pink to match the blush-hued Lancome Idole bottle – a low-back halter dress for the interview and a sassy suit with a black bandeau for the meet-and-greet – Krystal has certainly matured since her debut as a 15-year-old girl, which is reflected in her taste for fragrances too.
“I think when I was younger, I preferred powdery scents, something similar to the smell of baby powder. But as I grew older, I became more open to trying different things, something floral or woody.
“Nowadays, I definitely prefer floral scents, like the Idole, which has jasmine and rose and is my favourite. ”