South Korean rock band FT Island return to Singapore for March concert

SINGAPORE – South Korean rock band FT Island will be in Singapore on March 22 to perform at The Star Theatre as part of their Hey Day Asia tour.

The tour began in August 2023 with a two-night concert in Seoul. Other Asian stops will include Macau, Bangkok, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur.

Tickets to the Hey Day gig here, priced from $68 to $228, can be purchased via the Sistic website. They go on sale on Jan 18 for those on the waitlist (registration starts on Jan 14). The general sale starts on Jan 19 at 2pm.

Ticket-holders will be entitled to various fan benefits such as autographed posters and signed Polaroid photos. The winners from the various ticket categories will be randomly chosen via a raffle.

FT Island – comprising main vocalist Lee Hong-gi, bassist Lee Jae-jin and drummer Choi Min-hwan – last played here in 2017, to a sell-out crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

They were originally formed in 2007 as a quintet, but guitarist Oh Won-bin left the band in 2009 and was replaced by Song Seung-hyun, who later quit in 2019 to pursue an acting career.

Former leader Choi Jong-hoon exited in 2019 after he was implicated in a high-profile sex scandal that involved several South Korean celebrities. He was subsequently convicted of rape and was sentenced to five years in prison that same year.

FT Island remain one of South Korea’s longest-standing rock bands, with hits such as Love Sick (2007), Severely (2012) and I Wish (2012).

They released their latest mini album, Sage, in September, which includes a track penned by Lee Hong-gi and Lee Jae-jin.

Book It/2024 FT Island Live Hey Day In Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: March 22, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $68 to $228 go on sale on Jan 19 at 2pm via Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).