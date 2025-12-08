South Korean entertainment scene reels from year-end scandals

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

South Korean actor Cho Jin-woong (left) announced his immediate retirement, while Park Na-rae has suspended her broadcast activities.

SEOUL – South Korea’s entertainment industry is ending 2025 in turmoil as a rapid succession of revelations and allegations engulfs some of its biggest stars.

Actor Cho Jin-woong’s abrupt retirement, comedienne Park Na-rae’s escalating legal battle with her former managers and comedian Jo Se-ho’s alleged ties to organised crime have left TV networks scrambling and the industry on edge.

Cho Jin-woong’s past resurfaces

Cho’s controversy erupted on Dec 5 when a South Korean media outlet reported that the 49-year-old had been sent to juvenile detention in high school on charges including robbery and sexual assault under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.

His past incidents in adulthood also resurfaced in the report, including an assault on a fellow theatre troupe member in 2003 and a drink-driving case that resulted in his licence suspension.

His agency, Saram Entertainment, acknowledged “wrongdoing committed as a minor”, but denied any involvement in sexual assault.

A day after the report, Cho announced his immediate retirement. “I accept all criticism and will halt all activities as of today,” he said. “I intend to bring my acting career to a close.”

South Korea’s broadcast outlets moved swiftly. SBS removed his voice narration from its four-part documentary series, War On Crime, beginning with the broadcast on Dec 7. The national broadcaster said it had already re-recorded the narration and was updating the first episode, which aired on Nov 30.

A KBS YouTube documentary video featuring Cho was taken down. Cable network tvN is deliberating on whether to air Signal 2, the highly anticipated sequel to TV series Signal (2016), starring Cho, which is slated for release in 2026.

Park Na-rae’s dispute with ex-managers

Park, 40, is confronting a barrage of allegations from two former managers, who have accused her of assault with a cup, workplace harassment, proxy prescriptions and embezzlement.

The pair filed for provisional seizure of her real estate on Dec 3, then submitted criminal complaints – including assault, defamation and violations of the Information and Communications Network Act – on Dec 5.

They also accused Park of using funds from her one-person agency for personal expenses and filed an additional complaint for aggravated embezzlement. The dispute deepened when it emerged that Park’s agency had failed to complete the mandatory registration as a pop culture and arts management business.

Park’s side strongly denied the allegations. Her agency said the former managers had already received severance pay and demanded an extra sum equivalent to 10 per cent of the previous year’s revenue, with the requested amount “steadily increasing into the billions of won”.

The agency said the two were responsible for administrative tasks – including the unregistered business status – and it has countersued them for extortion.

The escalation continued when allegations emerged that Park received injections from a so-called “ju-sa imo”, reportedly an unlicensed medical provider, who also accompanied her on a shoot for MBC’s reality show I Live Alone (2013 to present) in Taiwan. Park’s agency acknowledged the individual’s presence, but insisted the person is a “licensed doctor”, denying any illegal drug administration.

Park announced on social media on Dec 8 that she has decided to suspend all her broadcasting activities “until everything is clearly resolved”. MBC said shortly after her statement that she has been dropped from I Live Alone.

Jo Se-ho denies alleged gangland ties

Jo, 43, is under scrutiny after an online user posted photos of him with a man accused of operating illegal gambling sites, alleging that the artiste promoted the man’s franchise business and accepted lavish gifts.

Jo’s agency, A2Z Entertainment, called the accusations “groundless” and announced legal action against the accuser.

The controversy has spilled over to tvN’s hit talk show You Quiz On The Block (2018 to present), where Jo serves as co-host. The show’s official social media accounts have been flooded with demands for his removal.

Jo, meanwhile, has disabled comments on his personal social media accounts amid intensifying backlash . THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK