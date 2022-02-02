South Korean director Yang Yong-hi's films take on decades of trauma in her family

SEOUL (AFP) - Award-winning film-maker Yang Yong-hi was just six years old when she watched her eldest brother leave Japan for North Korea as one of 200 "human gifts" for leader Kim Il Sung's 60th birthday.

As the North Korean anthem blared, through bursts of confetti, he handed her a note before his ferry departed Niigata port: "Yong-hi, listen to a lot of music. Watch as many movies as you want."

It was 1972, a year after her parents - members of the ethnic Korean "Zainichi" community in Japan - had sent their other two sons the same way, lured by the Kim regime's promise of a socialist paradise with free education, healthcare and jobs for all. The boys never moved back.

"My parents dedicated their entire lives to an entity that came up with such a senseless project and forced them to sacrifice their own children for it," Yang, now 57, said.

The trauma of being ripped apart from her siblings reverberates in all of Osaka-born Yang's films, which document the suffering of her family across generations - from the end of Japanese colonial rule to decades after the split of the Korean peninsula.

Her father was a prominent pro-North Korean activist in Osaka, and had sent his sons to live there in the 1970s as part of a repatriation programme organised by Pyongyang and Tokyo.

About 93,000 Japan-based ethnic Koreans left for North Korea under the scheme between 1959 and 1984. Yang's eldest brother was among 200 university students specially chosen to honour Kim. The regime's promises came to almost nothing, but the Zainichi arrivals were forced to stay. Their families could do little to bring them back.

Yang's parents "had no choice after having already sent their children. To keep the kids safe (in North Korea), they couldn't leave the regime, and had to become even more devoted", she said. "I was so angry at the system that kept my brothers as hostages."

Unlike her parents, Yang rebelled.

She said she faced discrimination in Japan - repeatedly denied jobs and fired from a film project because of her Korean heritage.

She also had to grapple with the pro-North Korean sentiment in her community. Her father was a prominent figure in the Chongryon organisation - Pyongyang's de facto embassy in Japan - which ran the university where she studied literature. During her time at the school, when students were asked to interpret texts with leader "Kim Jong Il's literary theories", Yang said she once submitted a blank page.

"I wanted to be free," Yang said. "I could have pretended I was Japanese, and avoided being honest about my father and brothers, acting as if I didn't recognise any problems. But to really break free, I had to confront them all."

After a failed marriage and spending some three years as a teacher at a Pyongyang-linked high school, she left for New York to study documentary film-making. And it was through movies that she began to unpack the story of her family.

Her first documentary, Dear Pyongyang, was released in 2005 to critical acclaim, including at the Sundance and Berlin film festivals. It offered a rare, independent look inside North Korea, featuring footage from Yang's camcorder during her trips to visit her brothers.