South Korean celebs Lee Byung-hun, Lee Min-jung have Covid-19

SEOUL • Celebrity couple Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung have tested positive for Covid-19.

The K-drama king's agency, BH Entertainment, said on Wednesday he had tested positive on Monday and is quarantined at home.

It added that the 51-year-old had already received the booster shot of the vaccine and "currently, there is no problem with his health".

Lee Min-jung (Once Again, 2020), his 38-year-old actress wife, was tested as a close contact while she was in quarantine, according to a source from her management agency, MSteam Entertainment.

It added: "The test result came back positive, so she is continuing to stay in quarantine."

The couple have a son aged six.

Lee Byung-hun, who played the memorable role of Front Man in K-drama Squid Game (2021), had to halt filming on his upcoming project, blockbuster series Our Blues.

According to entertainment website Soompi, a source from production company Studio Dragon said: "The production team immediately stopped filming and all members of the cast and crew underwent testing and received negative results."

The drama, set on Jeju Island, also stars Shin Min-a and Cha Seung-won. It was set to air on April 2, but may now be delayed.