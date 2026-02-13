South Korean celebrity couple Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in expecting their second child

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lee Seung-gi (left) and and Lee Da-in tied the knot on April 7, 2023.

South Korean actor Lee Seung-gi and his actress-wife Lee Da-in are expecting their second child.

Lee Seung-gi’s agency Big Planet Made told the South Korean media on Feb 12 that she is currently in her fifth month of pregnancy.

“The couple are prioritising the mother’s health and well-being while focusing on prenatal care,” said the agency.

Lee Seung-gi, 39, and Lee Da-in, 33, tied the knot on April 7, 2023 and welcomed their firstborn, a girl, on Feb 5, 2024.

The actress has shared on social media moments of them celebrating their daughter’s birthday in the past two years.

On Feb 5, 2025, she posted on Instagram three photos of Lee Seung-gi carrying the baby with a cake in front of them, with the words “cute” and “I love dad” on the photos.

The caption said: “Happy birthday, my little angel. Thank you for giving me endless happiness throughout the year.”

On Feb 5, 2026, she shared photos of the toddler’s second birthday celebration, with the girl surrounded by rabbit soft toys. The caption read: “I love you, my baby.”

Lee Seung-gi had earlier showed his affection for his daughter when he appeared as a guest on South Korean variety show, My Little Old Boy, aired on Nov 30, 2025.

“She is now 21 months old and absolutely adorable,” he said. “She has started going to childcare, and my wife and I drop her off and pick her up together every day. Those are truly blissful moments.”

He added: “Although parenting is tiring, the sense of happiness it brings far outweighs the challenges.”