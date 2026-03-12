South Korean band CNBlue return for concert after new album release

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

South Korean pop rock band consist of (from left) drummer Kang Min-hyuk, leader and main vocalist Jung Yong-hwa and bassist Lee Jung-shin.

2026 CNBlue Live World Tour 3Logy In Singapore

Last here in 2024, CNBlue are back with new music. The South Korean pop-rock band’s latest album 3Logy was released in January and one of its rock numbers Killer Joy has already been played more than 600,000 times on Spotify.

The work is the band’s first studio album in 11 years and all 10 tracks are written by its three members – leader and main vocalist Jung Yong-hwa, drummer Kang Min-hyuk and bassist Lee Jung-shin.

They are expected to perform their new tunes, together with fan favourites I’m A Loner (2010), Love (2010) and Can’t Stop (2014) at their show, which has also made stops in Hong Kong and Taipei.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: March 20, 7.30pm

Admission: $168 to $318 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)

2026 10cm Asia Tour To 10cm: Chapter 1 In Singapore

South Korean acoustic-folk indie singer Kwon Jung-yeol performs under the name 10cm. PHOTO: 10CM

South Korean acoustic-folk indie singer Kwon Jung-yeol, who performs under the name 10cm, is heading here with a new tour. His last Asia tour, titled Closer To You, stopped at Gateway Theatre in 2024.

His new tour is a reflection on his journey from th e fi rst time he stepped onstage. It is set to capture where he stands as an artiste today, while honouring his past music and long-time fans.

10cm debuted in 2010 and is best known for the love ballad Spring Snow on the soundtrack of South Korean television series Lovely Runner (2024). Other notable tracks are But It’s Destiny off the soundtrack of another K-drama, Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020).

Since his last show here, 10cm has appeared as a host on the South Korean late-night music talk show The Seasons in 2025 and as a judge on the South Korean singing competition Veiled Cup (2026).

Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue

MRT: one-north

When: March 14, 6.30pm

Admission: $118 to $258 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)

Richie Jen Concert In Singapore 2026

Taiwanese singer Richie Jen (in red jacket) is known for his nostalgic numbers such as the ballad Too Softhearted (1996). PHOTO: GME INTERNATIONAL

In 1996, Richie Jen gave voice to his generation’s lonely hearts with the ballad Too Softhearted, about a man whose female friend is madly and tragically in love with someone else.

The Taiwanese singer would go on to release more melancholic love songs such as The Sad Pacific (1998). His simple ditty Look Over Here, Girl, told from the perspective of a plain-looking young man, eventually became Taiwan’s most popular song in 1998, according to Taiwanese radio station Hit FM.

Get ready for nostalgia and comforting tunes, as Jen takes fans down memory lane during his two-night gig here.