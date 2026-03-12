Show Picks
South Korean band CNBlue return for concert after new album release
2026 CNBlue Live World Tour 3Logy In Singapore
Last here in 2024, CNBlue are back with new music. The South Korean pop-rock band’s latest album 3Logy was released in January and one of its rock numbers Killer Joy has already been played more than 600,000 times on Spotify.
The work is the band’s first studio album in 11 years and all 10 tracks are written by its three members – leader and main vocalist Jung Yong-hwa, drummer Kang Min-hyuk and bassist Lee Jung-shin.
They are expected to perform their new tunes, together with fan favourites I’m A Loner (2010), Love (2010) and Can’t Stop (2014) at their show, which has also made stops in Hong Kong and Taipei.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green ticketmaster.sg
MRT: Buona Vista
When: March 20, 7.30pm
Admission: $168 to $318 via Ticketmaster (go to
ticketmaster.sgor call 6018-7645)
2026 10cm Asia Tour To 10cm: Chapter 1 In Singapore
South Korean acoustic-folk indie singer Kwon Jung-yeol, who performs under the name 10cm, is heading here with a new tour. His last Asia tour, titled Closer To You, stopped at Gateway Theatre in 2024.
His new tour is a reflection on his journey from the first time he stepped onstage. It is set to capture where he stands as an artiste today, while honouring his past music and long-time fans.
10cm debuted in 2010 and is best known for the love ballad Spring Snow on the soundtrack of South Korean television series Lovely Runner (2024). Other notable tracks are But It’s Destiny off the soundtrack of another K-drama, Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020).
Since his last show here, 10cm has appeared as a host on the South Korean late-night music talk show The Seasons in 2025 and as a judge on the South Korean singing competition Veiled Cup (2026).
Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue ticketmaster.sg
MRT: one-north
When: March 14, 6.30pm
Admission: $118 to $258 via Ticketmaster (go to
ticketmaster.sgor call 6018-7645)
Richie Jen Concert In Singapore 2026
In 1996, Richie Jen gave voice to his generation’s lonely hearts with the ballad Too Softhearted, about a man whose female friend is madly and tragically in love with someone else.
The Taiwanese singer would go on to release more melancholic love songs such as The Sad Pacific (1998). His simple ditty Look Over Here, Girl, told from the perspective of a plain-looking young man, eventually became Taiwan’s most popular song in 1998, according to Taiwanese radio station Hit FM.
Get ready for nostalgia and comforting tunes, as Jen takes fans down memory lane during his two-night gig here.
Where: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway ticketmaster.sg
MRT: HarbourFront
When: March 21 and 22, 8pm
Admission: $138 to $288 via Ticketmaster (go to
ticketmaster.sgor call 6018-7645)