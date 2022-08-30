South Korean actress Yoo Ju-eun dies at 27

SEOUL • South Korean actress Yoo Ju-eun has died at the age of 27, according to the South Korean media.

Her elder brother wrote on her Instagram account yesterday morning that she had committed suicide that day and her funeral would be held tomorrow.

He said he is sharing her final note on her Instagram account according to her last wishes.

In the note, Yoo apologised to her grandmother, parents and brother for "leaving first".

"I really wanted to do acting," she said in the note.

"Maybe it was everything to me or just part of me. But living that life was not easy."

Her Instagram account has since been set to private.

Yoo had shared late American rapper Mac Miller's song Circles (2020) on her Instagram Stories on Sunday night along with a part of the lyrics: "Watchin' the world falling down its decline."

She made her acting debut in the black comedy-drama Big Forest (2018) and had a supporting role in the time travel series Joseon Survival Period (2019).

