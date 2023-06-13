South Korean actress Park Soo-ryun dies at 29 after falling down stairs

SEOUL - South Korean actress Park Soo-ryun, who acted in the K-drama Snowdrop (2021 to 2022), died in an unexpected accident on Sunday. She was 29 years old.

According to South Korean media outlet Osen on Monday, she fell down the stairs while returning home on Sunday afternoon. She was taken to hospital for emergency treatments, but was pronounced brain dead despite attempts to revive her.

Her bereaved family members decided to donate her organs to help patients in need and to honour her warm and kind personality.

Her funeral was held on Tuesday.

Park made her debut in 2018 with the recital of the musical Il Tenore, which also featured actors such as Lee Sang-yi and Jeon Mi-do.

Park has also acted in other musicals and plays such as The Cellar, Othello and The Day We Were In Love, according to her Instagram account.

She made her television debut in 2021, with a guest appearance as a university student at the dormitory in the 1980s-set series Snowdrop, which starred Blackpink singer Jisoo and actor Jung Hae-in.

Another actress linked to Snowdrop died in January 2022 at the age of 29.

Kim Mi-soo played a history student on the show, and the cause of her death was not revealed.