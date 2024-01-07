South Korean actress Park Eun-bin releases debut mini album

SEOUL – Award-winning South Korean actress Park Eun-bin is trying her hand at being a singer.
The 31-year-old K-drama star released her debut digital single album, Present, on Jan 4, ahead of her first fan concert held on Jan 5 and 6 at the Olympic Hall in Songpa-gu, Seoul.
The mini album consists of three songs: the vibrant, catchy title song Do-re-mi-fa, electronic pop number Into The Light and heartfelt ballad Now.
Park, who began her acting career at the age of five, is known for her skilful acting and embracing several challenging television roles throughout her career, including an autistic lawyer in Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022) and a princess who had to disguise herself as a man in The King’s Affection (2021).
And now, she has proven herself to be a talented singer.
In her recent K-drama Castaway Diva, which is available on Netflix, Park garnered attention by recording 11 songs for the 12-episode romance, where she plays Seo Mok-ha, an aspiring singer who ends up being stranded on a deserted island for 15 years.
Park reportedly practised singing for three hours a day over a period of six months in preparation for the series.
She thanked the Castaway Diva producers and her fans on Instagram on Jan 4 for their unwavering support, writing: “Thanks to Mok-ha, I was able to record songs that I’ll treasure for a lifetime. As a token of my appreciation, I’m excited to present music that showcases a new side of me, beyond what I could convey through Mok-ha. It’s a gift from Park Eun-bin, and I hope it will be received with as much love as it was made.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK