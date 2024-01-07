South Korean actress Park Eun-bin releases debut mini album

Park, who began her acting career at the age of five, is known for her skilful acting and embracing several challenging television roles throughout her career, including an autistic lawyer in Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022) and a princess who had to disguise herself as a man in The King’s Affection (2021).

And now, she has proven herself to be a talented singer.

In her recent K-drama Castaway Diva, which is available on Netflix, Park garnered attention by recording 11 songs for the 12-episode romance, where she plays Seo Mok-ha, an aspiring singer who ends up being stranded on a deserted island for 15 years.

Park reportedly practised singing for three hours a day over a period of six months in preparation for the series.