South Korean actress Jung Chae-yul dies at 26

SEOUL – South Korean model-turned-actress Jung Chae-yul has been found dead at her home on Tuesday. She was 26.

Jung’s death was confirmed by her agency, Management S, on Tuesday. It told South Korean media that the funeral will be held privately in accordance with the wishes of the actress’ family. No other details were given.

“We earnestly ask you to refrain from spreading rumours and speculative reports in this regard,” said the agency.

Jung became known after appearing in fashion survival show Devil’s Runway (2016). She later acted in the movie Deep (2018), as well as television series Zombie Detective (2020) and I Have Not Done My Best Yet (2022).

She was in the midst of filming the drama Wedding Impossible, based on a Web novel, before her death. Filming of the series has been halted temporarily.

Fans have gone to her Instagram page to express their condolences. Her last Instagram post was on April 8, when she posted a selfie taken in a lift, as well as photos of herself having drinks while listening to music.