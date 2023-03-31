South Korean actress Jeon Do-yeon found it cathartic to pull off Kill Boksoon’s action scenes

LOS ANGELES – A beloved movie star in South Korea, Jeon Do-yeon is one of its most versatile dramatic actresses.

In 2007, she became the first Korean to win Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival for the melodrama Secret Sunshine, in which she played a grieving widow. And her work runs the gamut from erotic drama The Housemaid (2010) to mystery thriller Beasts Clawing At Straws (2020).

But the 50-year-old stepped outside her comfort zone for the stylish new action flick Kill Boksoon, one of the buzziest Korean movies of the year and Jeon’s first big action role.

Premiering on Netflix on Friday, the movie casts her as Boksoon, a contract killer with a 100 per cent success rate. But she is struggling with her other job as the single mother to a 15-year-old girl (Kim Si-a).

On the verge of retiring so she can spend more time with her daughter, she breaks one of the rules of her profession and suddenly finds a target on her own back.

Speaking through interpreters at a virtual press event, the film’s writer-director Byun Sung-hyun says he has been a fan of Jeon’s work since her acting debut in the television series Our Paradise (1992), and wanted to write a unique film for her to star in.

“She’s been in so many great movies, most of them quite dark and deep. And because those were great movies, I didn’t want to fight them head-on – that’s why I chose an action film,” says the 42-year-old, who made the acclaimed crime film The Merciless (2017).

He then took inspiration from Jeon’s own life and her dual roles as an A-list actress and the mother of a teen – her 14-year-old daughter with husband Kang Shi-kyu, a 58-year-old former racecar driver.

Jeon says this is why her character in the film felt familiar. “While I’m definitely not an assassin, I’m also leading kind of a double life as a mother and an actress.”