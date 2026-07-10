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South Korean actors IU, Lee Jong-suk break up after 4 years together

The couple’s increasingly demanding schedules left them with less time together, according to reports.

SEOUL – Actors Lee Jong-suk and IU have ended their relationship after four years of dating publicly, their agencies confirmed on July 10 .

Representatives for both stars said the couple recently decided to part ways and remain on good terms as colleagues.

Lee and IU first met in 2012 while serving as co-hosts of S BS’ music programme Inkigayo. After nearly a decade of friendship, they confirmed their romantic relationship in late 2022.

The couple’s increasingly demanding schedules left them with less time together, ultimately leading them to end the relationship, according to local reports, quoting a person familiar with the matter.

IU’s drama Perfect Crown recently concluded its run, and she is now focusing on her upcoming album. She is also scheduled to hold a concert at Goyang Stadium in September.

Lee is preparing for the release of the Disney+ original series The Remarried Empress. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK