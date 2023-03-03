South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in dropped from Netflix series Hellbound

SEOUL – South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in, who is being probed for alleged drug consumption, has been dropped from the second season of Netflix supernatural thriller series Hellbound.

The streaming company announced in a press statement on Friday that Yoo’s character, a cult leader, will be played by Kim Sung-cheol, 31, in the second season. The first season was released in November 2021.

Actors Kim Hyun-joo, Kim Shin-rock, Lee Dong-hee, Yang Ik-june and Lee Re will reprise their roles in Season 2. There will also be new characters, played by Yang Dong-geun and Im Seong-jae, along with a special appearance by Moon Geun-young.

Yoo, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, has been under police investigation after a report by South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said he had been purchasing propofol, a powerful sleep-inducing drug, for non-medical reasons since 2021.

The 36-year-old tested positive for marijuana and propofol after the police sent his hair and urine samples to the National Forensic Service for testing in February.

On Thursday, officials also confirmed that he tested positive for cocaine and ketamine.

The police are expected to call the actor in for further questioning as early as next week, according to South Korean media reports.