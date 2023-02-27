South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in allegedly took propofol 73 times in 2021

SEOUL – South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in was administered propofol 73 times in 2021, the police said, quoting data submitted by the country’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Propofol prescribed to the 36-year-old between January and December 2021 exceeded 4.4 litres in total. The intravenous anaesthetic agent was used six times a month, far more frequently than the advised usage of the drug for simple procedures and diagnoses which is once a month, according to investigators and South Korean reports.

The record was added in the search and seizure warrant over Yoo’s alleged illegal drug use, they added.

Propofol is a powerful sleep-inducing drug commonly used in surgery. It is illegal in South Korea to use the drug for any other purpose than surgery and less invasive procedures such as endoscopies.

Yoo, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, has been under police investigation after a Ministry of Food and Drug Safety report alleged that he had purchased propofol for purposes other than medical treatments since 2021.

The ministry requested that the police investigate a list of people suspected of illegal drug use based on its own Narcotics Information Management System, which displays information about the medical facilities that prescribe much higher doses than the average and those who are administered such doses.

Earlier in February, the police sent Yoo’s hair and urine samples to the National Forensic Service for tests after questioning. The urine sample came back positive for propofol as well as marijuana, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said.

Recreational use of marijuana is also illegal in South Korea, and first-time offenders can be sentenced up to five years in prison or 50 million won (S$51,000) in fines.

Meanwhile, South Korean news outlet MBC reported last Saturday that Yoo’s hair test, conducted by the National Forensic Service, came back positive for a constituent of another drug in addition to propofol and marijuana. The police did not confirm the information.

The actor’s agency UAA told the media it was unaware of the fresh allegations.

Since his debut in 2004, Yoo has starred in various popular movies and television series, such as action film Veteran (2015), historical drama Throne (2015), mystery film Burning (2018), crime film Voice Of Silence (2020) and Netflix supernatural series Hellbound (2021).

He has also won many acting awards in South Korea for his TV and film roles. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK