South Korean actor Lee Je-hoon rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

K-drama star Lee Je-hoon was rushed to the hospital on Sunday for emergency surgery. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Joanne Soh
Updated
51 sec ago
Published
32 min ago

SEOUL – South Korean actor Lee Je-hoon had to pull out of his Busan International Film Festival duties due to health issues.

The star of popular thriller Taxi Driver (2021) and its sequel (2023) was rushed to the hospital on Sunday due to severe abdominal pain, his agency Company On said on Monday, according to various media outlets.

Lee was scheduled to co-host the opening ceremony of the 28th Busan International Film Festival on Wednesday with South Korean actress Park Eun-bin, the breakout star of hit drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022).

Lee, 39, was diagnosed with ischemic colitis and had to receive emergency surgery. Ischemic colitis is a condition in which there is inflammation of the large intestine caused by inadequate blood supply, leading to stomach cramps and pain.

“Thankfully, the surgery was successful, and he is currently recovering at the hospital,” Company On said. “We will have to watch the progress of his recovery, but he will probably have to be hospitalised for about a week.”

Park, 31, will helm the opening ceremony solo, festival organisers announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. The Busan International Film Festival starts on Wednesday and ends on Oct 13.

