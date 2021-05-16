South Korean actor Lee Je-hoon: Move To Heaven is my favourite series

SINGAPORE - South Korean actor Lee Je-hoon has been in many critically acclaimed works, from crime series Signal (2016) to the recent revenge thriller Taxi Driver, but his latest Netflix original Move To Heaven seems to be his favourite.

At a press conference promoting the series, which premiered on Netflix last Friday, he said: "Move To Heaven is really something else. The more I get into the story, the more I can't help but tear up thinking about it. I just feel such a whirlwind of emotions for it.