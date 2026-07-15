South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun returns after year-long hiatus

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Bench founder Ben Chan (left) and actor Kim Soo-hyun in a behind-the-scenes photo from Bench’s commercial shoot.

SEOUL - South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has returned after a year-long hiatus via a new advertising campaign with Philippine retail chain Bench.

Kim is modelling for Bench, the Philippines’ largest clothing and lifestyle retail chain, the brand’s founder Ben Chan said on Instagram on July 14.

Chan tagged Kim and posted behind-the-scenes photos from Bench’s commercial shoot, writing: “Reunited with your @benchtm family.”

In one post, Kim is shown smiling and standing in front of a big red balloon and two smaller balloons spelling out his initials.

Chan also shared pictures of Kim wearing several Bench outfits, with the caption “Always in our (heart emoji).”

Kim later reposted the images on his Instagram Stories.

Miguel Pastor, creative director for Suyen Corporation, the parent company of Bench, shared a short video with Kim in a post on Wednesday.

“Kim Soo-hyun is back as the face of Bench, marking a welcome return to one of his most recognizable brand partnerships,” Pastor wrote in the post. “The acclaimed Korean actor recently filmed a new campaign for Bench, signaling the start of a new chapter in his public career.”

Kim’s return followed a teaser from his agency Gold Medalist, which announced on June 5 that the actor would be part of a commercial and photo shoot for Bench.

Kim stepped away from the public eye in March 2025 after he was accused of dating the late actor Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor. He denied the allegations, saying that the relationship began after she had reached legal adulthood.

In May, the police concluded that the accusations raised by Kim Se-ui, the head of HoverLab, were false. Kim later filed a defamation lawsuit against Kim Se-ui.

Kim is also facing a damages lawsuit filed by outdoor brand Eider, which claimed that the scandal harmed the company’s brand value. On July 8, the court recommended that the brand and the agency reach a settlement. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK