South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho to meet fans in Singapore on Sept 15

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho will meet fans in Singapore on Sept 15. PHOTO: PULPLIVEWORLD/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Updated
1 min ago
Published
17 min ago

SINGAPORE – Pulp Live World Production announced on social media on Monday that South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho is coming to Singapore in September.

“SG Seonhohadas, get ready to smile, be thrilled and feel the love as our favourite actor, Kim Seon-ho, brings his captivating charm to Singapore,” the organiser wrote.

The 2023 Kim Seon-ho Asia Tour in Singapore  will take place on Sept 15 at The Star Theatre.

The K-drama actor is also holding a fan meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 18.

Kim, 37, was a stage actor who made his TV debut in the South Korean drama series Good Manager (2017).

He hit the big time with his role of hedge fund manager Han Ji-pyeong in the work-romance series Start-Up (2020), where he sometimes stole the limelight from the show’s leads Bae Suzy and Nam Joo-hyuk.

His star rose higher with the romantic drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021), playing the handyman Hong Du-sik opposite actress Shin Min-a.

Kim was caught up in a scandal in October 2021 when he was falsely accused by his former girlfriend of coercing her into having an abortion.

The actor took a break before returning in July 2022 in the play Touching The Void.

He recently made his big-screen debut in South Korean neo-noir action thriller film The Childe (2023), in which he won praise for his starring role as a dapper mercenary nicknamed the Nobleman.

