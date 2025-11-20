Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

South Korean actors Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin are set to tie the knot in December after 10 years of dating.

“Shin and Kim have promised to become lifelong partners, building on the deep trust they’ve developed over their long relationship,” the celebrity couple’s agency AM Entertainment announced on Nov 20.

“The wedding will take place privately on Dec 20 in Seoul, attended by family, relatives and close friends,” the statement said , adding that both will remain dedicated to acting .

Kim, 36, also uploaded a handwritten letter on his fan community platform on Nov 20, stating: “ I wanted to share this news first with (my fandom), who always give me unconditional love and support despite my shortcomings.” He added: “ Yes, I’m getting married. I’m going to build a family with the person who has been by my side for a long time, and we’re ready to walk forward together.”

Kim, who switched from modelling in 2008 to acting in 2011, has built an expansive career with K-drama hits such as Genie, Make A Wish (2025), Our Blues (2022) and The Heirs (2013).

Shin, 41, first entered the entertainment industry through a fashion magazine spread in 1998, and has also starred in a long line-up of popular K-dramas, including Our Blues alongside Kim, as well as the hit romcom Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021). THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK